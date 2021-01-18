PHOTOS: Bills from back in the day

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) -This Sunday's AFC Championship game is a rematch from week six as the Bills head to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Chiefs.

That was one just three regular season losses for the Bills but they've come a long way since then. The game plan defensively was to try and limit Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' explosive passing attack by forcing them to run the ball. And they did.