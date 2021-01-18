PHOTOS: Bills from back in the day Buffalo Bills by: News 4 Staff Posted: Jan 18, 2021 / 03:33 PM EST / Updated: Jan 18, 2021 / 03:33 PM EST Kathleen with Steve Tasker, Andre Reed and Pete Metzalaars in the mid-80s We’re throwing it back to decades past with these pictures! Do you have a classic Bills photo to share with us? Send it to newsroom@wivb.com! Kathleen with Steve Tasker, Andre Reed and Pete Metzalaars in the mid-80sTom and family with Ralph Wilson, Jr.Photo courtesy of BobShannon with Jim Kelly, 1994Ann with Van Miller, 1992Jack with Jim Kelly, 1988
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App