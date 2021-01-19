Price, travel restrictions can’t deter Bills fans from AFC Championship experience

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills will compete for a Super Bowl spot this Sunday in Kansas City and many fans are already gearing up to go to the game.

If you’re still thinking about heading out to the Bills game in Kansas City you may want to make a decision pretty quickly because both game and plane tickets are going fast.

Southwest Airlines is already sold out of tickets to Kansas City out of Buffalo for this weekend. April Engram is a communications specialist with AAA. She said there are tickets still available with other airlines and out of Rochester.

“Looking at how Buffalo snagged them up really quickly Rochester fans may be soon to follow,” Engram said.

“They’re not sold out in Rochester yet but that interest is definitely there and it’s picking up. Right now if you’re looking to fly out you’re looking at $400 to $450 for a round trip ticket and of course you have driving as an option, it is a 14 and a half hour drive so I don’t know how many folks will want to make that trek.”

But before getting a flight you’ll need a ticket to the game. Right now, they’re ranging from $1,200 to $4,500 if you’re buying two tickets and between $750 and $840 if buying four.

“The chiefs are only allowing 22% capacity so you have to consider that as well. Folks may go down just to celebrate but to actually get into the stadium for instance that’s only 17,000 fans, so not too many seats available.”

If you are heading to the game you’ll have to get tested before leaving Kansas City and again when returning home or quarantine for 10 days once returning to Rochester.