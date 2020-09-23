Rams at Bills features premiere matchup with Stefon Diggs vs. Jalen Ramsey

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs has lived up to the hype so far in the first two games of the season. He was Josh Allen’s favorite target against the Dolphins with eight catches for 153 yards and a touchdown.

Now he’ll face one of the best cornerbacks in the league as the Rams come to town.

Sean McDermott often says “iron sharpens iron” and Diggs gets to go up against Tre’Davious White in practice every day. Now in week three, we’ll see a the best of the best go at it when Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey covers Diggs.

“He’s damn good, everybody knows that. As far as shying away it’s just football at the end of the day, we don’t really shy away from anything. I would just say trust in Josh, trust in his decision making, you know each play is gonna be big because he’s been playing some good football,” Diggs explained.

“We trust him to make the decision to put the ball wherever it needs to go and just taking what the defense gives you. You don’t want to reach for anything or try to force anything.”

Diggs now leads the league in receiving yards in the league and Ramsey has played very well through the first two game as well. Last week in their win against the Eagles, Ramsey shutdown every receiver he covered and Carson Wentz barely threw in Ramsey’s direction. According to Next Gen Stats, the two times Wentz did, he went 0-for-2 when throwing his way.

I think 20 does a good job of reading the quarterback in his drop, his eyes are really on the backfield and he’s able to tell if the quarterback is speeding up his drop to try and get it out quick ready to jump a route. He’s a very aggressive corner, he can play man, he can play in zone, he’s very good at route recognition and it’s gonna be tough to win some matchups against him,” Josh Allen said.

“But at the same time it’s not time to shy away from anybody or anything. We understand whatever the defense gives us we’re gonna take that but he’s definitely a problem to be dealt with and we’ve got to keep our eye on him for sure. “

And even though they acknowledges this challenging task facing Ramsey, Allen says Diggs the Rams need to account for Diggs too.

“You have to respect Stefon as a receiver, he’s been really good in this league for a long time too. It’s not like a guy and a guy cancel each other out. There’s gonna be wins, there’s gonna be losses, as a football team we understand that. We have to roll through any type of adversity that we see and my job is just to get the playmakers outside and on time and accurately and let them make some plays after the catch and hopefully we can do that on Sunday. It’s not just like we’re focusing on two guys on the defense,” Allen said.