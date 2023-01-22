ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is just under three weeks removed from his on-field cardiac arrest, reportedly spoke to the team in the locker room prior to Sunday’s Bills-Bengals playoff game, according to CBS’ Tracy Wolfson.

Video from WROC’s AJ Feldman showed a person donning a jacket from Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation being driven by security to the Bills locker room and hurried inside. The team later confirmed that it was Hamlin.

The #Bills hurriedly escorted a person to the Bills locker room about 20 minutes ago.#BillsMafia @News_8 pic.twitter.com/hBAdtE7v3S — AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) January 22, 2023

Further reporting from ESPN’s Dianna Russini said that Hamlin is not planning to be out on the field during the game.

Sunday’s Divisional Round matchup will be a rematch of the game that was cancelled due to Hamlin’s cardiac arrest in Week 17. The Bills and Bengals are slated for a 3 p.m. kickoff on WIVB, with the winner advancing to the AFC Championship Game.