Robert Woods is ready to return to Buffalo

Los Angeles Rams’ Robert Woods plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Robert Woods started his career in Buffalo, and spent four seasons as a Buffalo Bill when it was tough to be a Buffalo Bill. After jet-setting off to Los Angeles to join the Rams in 2017, Sunday will be the first time Woods has returned to Western New York.

“It feels good going back to where my NFL career began. I spent four years there, I love the fans, I wish the fans could be there,” Robert Woods said. “Going back to that atmosphere, it feels like another home stadium for me. I’ll just go out there and make plays and make Buffalo fans have a fond memory of me still.”

In his four seasons wearing a Bills jersey, Woods accounted for 2,451 total yards with 12 touchdowns. In his first three seasons with the Rams, he has 232 receptions for 3,134 yards and 13 touchdowns, with back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons for the first time in his career.

An undervalued asset in Buffalo, Woods has become a big target for Sean McVay’s high-powered offense.

“Just being able to get the ball in space, get the ball a lot more frequently, and be comfortable to make guys miss. Getting comfortable to get the throws, I found myself open a lot,” Woods said of what he learned in Buffalo. “Coming to the Rams, I found that the ball was able to find me, making those plays and I can contribute that to a lot of our wins.”

Even though he only saw one winning season with the Bills (Buffalo went 9-7 season in 2014, and Woods accounted for 699 yards and five touchdowns, a career high until he joined the Rams in 2017), Woods still looks back on his time in WNY fondly.

“I grew to love Buffalo. Being from LA, then going to USC, I never really got to experience going to another city, especially another weather climate like that. Going to Buffalo, being in the snow, seeing the football culture there, I loved it,” Woods said.

“Real true loyal fans, fun place to play. If you’re not wearing Bills gear in the city, they’ll look at you funny.”

Speaking of fans, Woods says those in Bills Mafia is on a different level when it comes to fandom in the NFL.

“I’ll just say the tailgates. I’ve never seen Rams tailgates. After the games, we’d always see Bills tailgate clips, they were always on Barstool or something,” Woods laughed “Just the fans going crazy, whether it’s ketchup and mustard, wrestling moves, body slams, that’s the type of energy they bring to the games, they’re going extreme for their team.”

Robert Woods makes his return to Buffalo for the first time when the Bills host the Rams on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 pm. You can watch the game on WIVB.