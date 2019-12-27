RT Ty Nsekhe returns to practice, could play in season finale Vs. Jets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills received some good health news ahead of the season finale against the New York Jets. Right tackle Ty Nsekhe returned to the field and participated in drills for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in Week 11 against Miami.

After practice he hinted he could return for Week 17.

“It felt good to get out there and get back into a rhythm. You know, it’s like riding a bike once you get out there,” Nskehe said. “There’s a chance, there’s a chance I play. You know, anytime I can get out there and play on Sunday, I want to get out there. That’s what I get paid to do. I get paid to play. So, I want to play.”

Regardless of who plays, starters or backups, the Bills are intent on finishing out the season strong with an 11th victory — a win total that hasn’t been reached since 1999.

“Obviously, that’d be huge for us to be able to close out the season at home with a win, especially in front of this fan base which has supported us all year,” linebacker Lorenzo Alexander said. “Anytime you step on the field, you want to win and obviously Sean (McDermott) is going to balance that with making sure guys are healthy and fresh for what’s important, and that’s winning a championship.”

“You know, this is what we get paid to do,” added Safety Micah Hyde. “It’s the last game of the year. It doesn’t matter about the playoff implications or stuff like that. We’re going to go out there and compete. And, whoever is out on the field, we have the mindset of going out there and playing well.”