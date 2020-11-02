Sean McDermott says beating the Patriots is an “emotional win for our entire city”

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – There were a lot of firsts in the Bills 24-21 win over the Patriots on Sunday. Just to name a few, it was the Bills the first win over the Patriots since 2016, their first win at home against New England since 2011 and the first win for the Bills under head coach Sean McDermott.

“It feels good, I mean it’s one win right? They’re all hard to get and I’m just really proud of the guys the way they started with our process and our focus internally on Monday and that’s really what led us to the victory,” McDermott said after the game.

“Obviously a huge play by Zim [Justin Zimmer] down the stretch, really proud of our offensive line, offensive line coaches. I thought we did a great job in the running game this week and that was an emphasis all week and they responded to the challenge.”

McDermott doesn’t like to show too much emotion, instead he stays very level-headed during the week not to get too high or too low. So it was no surprise leading up to this game he downplayed the importance of this game saying things like “it’s the most important game because it’s the next one”. But he understands how big of a win this is not just for the team but for the fans that have waited to see the script start to flip in the Bills favor.

“It gets me emotional, it does. You know all week long we try and go through it hey ‘one day at a time’, process, process, process but we know, we know what this game means to to our fan base and just really special. I wish they could have been in the building, honestly to experience it. It would have been crazy I’m sure and hopefully everyone at home enjoyed it,” McDermott explained.

Obviously in the NFL you can’t dwell on a win or loss for too long but McDermott said he’s giving the players Monday off and admits they need to take a step back and realize what they’ve accomplished.

“That’s critical even for myself you know you work hard and you try and be consistent through the weeks and that’s important. This is an emotional win for our entire city, a lot’s gone into this to get us where we are and there’s still a lot of football yet to be played and a lot of things we have to get better at but I’m gonna go home tonight and just take an hour or two to enjoy being around my family,” McDermott said.

“That’s a good football team coached by one of the best ever if not the best ever and so just a battle. It was a street fight from the start and we knew it was gonna be that way. Our guys they just played and they kept playing, kept playing. I would just say overall for me personally just thankful for everyone who has contributed to this, it’s never one man and I’m just thankful we can give this to our fans.”

Last week the Bills escaped MetLife Stadium with an 18-10 win over the Jets and McDermott called that a “character win”. So what is this one?

“More character, honestly more character and guts man just real blue collar approach. Just give credit to the coaches and the players, they executed at a high level. Surely there are things we can do better but that was a gutty performance man.”

The Bills remain undefeated in the AFC East so far this season and have a game and a half lead over the Dolphins and are three and a half games up on the third place Patriots now.