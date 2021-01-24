Senator Tom O’Mara calls on Cuomo to extend his restaurant and bar curfew for Sunday’s AFC championship

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – State Senator Tom O’Mara is calling on Governor Andrew Cuomo to extend his 10 p.m. curfew on Sunday to ensure that New York’s restaurants, taverns, pubs, bars, and other establishments are allowed to stay open for fans of the Buffalo Bills.

Buffalo faces the Kansas City Chiefs in tomorrow’s AFC Championship in Kansas City.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. At the same time, O’Mara says, the game will be ending very close to Cuomo’s 10 p.m. curfew, and establishments should be allowed to stay open for at least an extra half hour after it ends.

“Fans cheering on the Bills at their favorite establishment tomorrow night shouldn’t have to worry about the doors closing in the final minutes or if the game goes into overtime. It’s a big night for the fans and the venues alike, and Governor Cuomo should let it play out.” said, O’Mara

Governor Cuomo certified the NYS curfew, November 13, 2020,

stopping indoor dining at establishments such as bars at 10 p.m. Allowing only curbside,food-only pick-up, or delivery after 10 p.m.

Under current COVID-19 restrictions, establishments offering indoor services can only operate under strict protocols, including capacity restrictions and a 10 p.m. curfew.