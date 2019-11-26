Steve Tasker makes semifinalist cut toward Pro Football Hall of Fame

Buffalo Bills receiver Steve Tasker kisses his son Deacon,4, after the Bills lost to the Washington Redskins 37-24 in Super Bowl XXVI Sunday, JAn. 26, 1992 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Steve Tasker’s name is once again mentioned with other pro football legends as semifinalists were announced Tuesday to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Buffalo Bills great made a name for himself with outstanding special teams play, and if he is ever enshrined, will be a one-of-a-kind entry in Canton’s hallowed halls.

Only Steve Atwater (9) and John Lynch (8) have been semifinalists more than Tasker, with 7.

The next round of cutdowns is in January.