Stopping the run is key for Bills vs. Raiders

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Going into week three, the Bills were third in run defense through the first two games of the season only allowing 75.5 rushing yards per game. After last week, they dropped to eighth in run defense after struggling to stop the run against the Rams.

The Bills allowed 167 against LA led by Darrell Henderson who ran for 114 yards and a touchdown. Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier attributed that second half slump to two things.

“This game, just the missed tackles and not being in our gaps that’s something you gotta get fixed in a hurry,” Frazier said on Monday.

Stopping the run is going to be a big key for the Bills this week against the Raiders going up against running back Josh Jacobs.

“Very impressed, very impressed, great contact balance, breaks tackles all over the place, to me one of the better backs in the league at such a young age so tremendous respect for them as a team and for Josh in this case,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said.

“Very talented offense obviously you start with the quarterback in Derek Carr who’s coming off back to back seasons with over 4,000 plus throwing yards so he’s got really good weapons around him we’ll see if Ruggs plays but obviously with Waller and then their ability to run the ball with Jacobs. Jacobs runs the ball extremely hard, downhill running back who’s gonna try and give it to you,” Bills safety Jordan Poyer said.

Jacobs is fifth in the league in total rushing yards so far this season with 252 and three touchdowns.

“Strong runner, fast guy, he’s gonna finish every run and he’s not gonna try to go out of bounds so we gonna have to try and gang tackle him, get two and three guys on him each and every snap once he gets the ball,” Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White said.