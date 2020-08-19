Taron Johnson: “I’m not dialing it back”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Coming into his third season with the Bills, cornerback Taron Johnson has made it clear that this year is going to be all about elevating.

“This is my third year in the system, I can play faster, I can do things quicker there’s not as much thinking going on out there. We’re kind of all just on a string now, and that’s what I want to show in games, that we’re all on the same page,” Johnson said to reporters after practice on Wednesday. “I’m still learning a lot, I’m trying to take my game to the next level.”

With the offseason addition of former Washington CB Josh Norman to the Bills defense, that elevation is already on track to happen, and the buzz around the Buffalo D this season is adding fuel to the fire.

“I feel like he’s going to bring a lot to our room, he’s smart, very seasoned, knows a lot about the game, I’m going to be in his ear a lot this season,” Johnson said. “We want to be a top three defense in the NFL. Hopefully our record is going to show that. Coming together, bringing in Josh Norman, having Levi, there’s a lot we can do with the talent we have.”

In his first two seasons, injuries have plagued Johnson, causing him to miss nine games.



“I have a script this year that I definitely am going to be on, it’s something I know I have to focus on and I’ve been focusing on it. I just want to show people that I will stay healthy. It’s just a script I’m sticking to and making sure I’m staying disciplined on my days off and in this offseason,” Johnson said.

“I’m not dialing it back. I’m going to keep playing the way I know how to play, that’s just the way it is. The past few years I know I could’ve done more probably off the field as far as staying healthy, and that’s what I’m going to do this year.”