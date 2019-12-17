The last time the Bills had 10 wins …

Buffalo Bills coach Wade Phillips, left, Shawn Price, middle, and Bud Carpenter, head trainer, look for a pass interference call against New York Giants late in the fourth quarter at Ralph Wilson Stadium, in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 12, 1999. The Giants won 19-17. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s been two full decades since the Buffalo Bills last won 10 games in a season.

Here’s what the world was like in 1999 when Buffalo last had double digit victories:

— Bill Clinton’s second term as president was coming to a close after being acquitted on charges of impeachment earlier in the year.

— The television show Spongebob Squarepants made its debut on Nickelodeon.

— The average cost for a gallon of gas was $1.22.

— US postage stamps cost 33 cents.

— Gameboy Color was the most popular toy. Nintendo’s handheld gaming device came in three colors, and cost $79.99. Today Nintendo’s latest handheld gaming console, the Switch costs $299.99.

— The Euro currency system replaces the monetary systems of 11 European nations.

— Napster, an online peer-to-peer sharing service, was released.

— Lance Armstrong won his first Tour De France.

— Myspace was first introduced to the internet.

— The first announcement of Bluetooth technology.

— Top films at the box office included Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace, The Matrix, American Pie, The Mummy, The Sixth Sense, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, Toy Story 2, American Beauty, And South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut.

— Most popular musicians by record sales were Ricky Martin, TLC, Eminem, the Backstreet Boys, Britney Spears, Kid Rock, Foo Fighters, Limp Bizkit, Mariah Carey, Blink 182 and Enrique Iglesias.

— Popular TV shows included Beverly Hills 90210, The X-Files, ER, Ally McBeal, Dawson’s Creak, the Teletubbies, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Who Wants to be a Millionaire, and Sex and the City.

— Full on paranoia regarding Y2K. The impending doom came and went without event, of course.

— Pokemon reaches a peak. First it was the video game, then the television show, then the trading cards, toys, T-shirts and a movie.

— Harry Potter goes mainstream after the third installment int he series, The Prisoner of Azkaban was published. Millions of copies sold in more than 100 countries, inspiring a generation of readers as well as movie, video game and merchandise franchises.

The world sure was different the last time the Bills were this good. Here’s to hoping we don’t wait another 20 years for a 10-win season.