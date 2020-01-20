Three Buffalo connections on AFC Champion Chiefs roster

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Looking for a team to root for in two weeks? Consider three Buffalo connections to the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Linebacker Demone Harris is a Bishop Timon and University at Buffalo graduate who was signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following the 2018 NFL Draft. He was picked up by the Chiefs this October and is on their active roster.

Offensive lineman Ryan Hunter is from North Bay in Canada but played his high school football at Canisius, graduating in spring 2013. He signed with the Chiefs in 2018 as an undrafted free agent. Hunter played in three games this season for KC.

Wide receiver Jody Fortson is an alum of South Park High School and is on the Chiefs practice squad. The Valdosta State grad was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Chiefs last spring. Fortson transferred to Valdosta State from Erie Community College.