Tough Tuesday in Tennessee, Bills fall to Titans 41-16

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 13: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 13, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, T.N. (WIVB) — After the game with Nashville was up in the air, then pushed back, the Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills finally met on Tuesday, but it did not go the Bills way.

Following an interception where the ball popped off Andre Roberts’ hands right into the defenders hands, the Titans got on the board first with a two play, 16-yard drive that ended with a touchdown from Ryan Tannehill to AJ Brown. Tennessee led 7-0.

But the Bills responded on the very next drive! Buffalo drove 76-yards down the field. Buffalo completed big third down conversions at third and 13 and third and 15 to find their way inside the red zone, and it was a three-yard pass from Josh Allen to Isaiah McKenzie that would tie the game up at seven a piece.

At the end of the first, the Titans and Bills were tied at 7-7.

But it wouldn’t stay that way for long. In the opening minute of the second quarter and the Titans deep in Bills territory, Derrick Henry went up the gut for the one-yard touchdown. Titans take a 14-7 lead.

The Bills would put together a solid next drive that would span 50 yards and end with a beautiful 43-yard field goal from Tyler Bass. That cut the Bills deficit to 14-10.

For a defense that has had it’s ups and downs through the first four games of the season, the Buffalo D had a tough time holding the Titans in the first half.

Right before the end of the second, Tennessee put together a 90-yard, 12 play drive that cut up the Bills defense. Ryan Tannehill would run it in for a 10-yard touchdown to bring the Titans up 21-10 at the half.

After holding the Titans to a punt in the opening drive, the Bills were moving down the field in their first possession of the second half, but Malcolm Butler picked off Allen for the second time of the game and returned it for 68 yards inside the Buffalo 15.

Tennessee took advantage of the short field and it would be a four-yard touchdown pass from Tannehill to Jonnu Smith, Titans leads 28-10.

The Bills finally put together a touchdown drive in the fourth quarter. With 10 minutes left in the game, Allen connects with TJ Yeldon in the end zone for the touchdown to cap off a 90-yard drive. The Bills go for two but cannot convert, Buffalo trails 28-16.

The hits kept on coming for the Bills. The Titans put together a 75-yard drive for a touchdown, and that 35-16 score would be the nail in the coffin for the Bills.

In the ensuing kickoff, Andre Roberts fumbled the ball, giving Tennessee the ball inside the red zone. The Titans would score one more time to make it 42-16.

That would be the final score for the Bills. Buffalo moves to 4-1 on the season, the Titans move to 4-0.