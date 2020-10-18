Tre’Davious White and three other Bills questionable to play vs. Chiefs

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White (27) moves in coverage during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Against the Titans, the Bills were missing a couple key players and they could be back for Monday’s game against the Chiefs.

Cornerback Tre’Davious White, wide receiver John Brown, linebacker Matt Milano and offensive lineman Quinton Spain are all listed as questionable. Tight end Dawson Knox is the only who has been ruled out as he’s dealing with a calf injury.

White missed Tuesday’s game with a back injury. He was limited in practice on Thursday and a full participant on Friday and Saturday. That was the first game of White’s career that he missed. It would be huge to get him back for this game going up against Patrick Mahomes and this high-flying Chiefs passing attack.

Brown also missed the Titans game with a knee injury but was a full-go in practice on Thursday and Friday then showed up as limited on Saturday.

The fact that Milano was practicing and is listed as questionable is a good sign since he was considered “week-to-week” with a pec injury. He did not practice at all leading up to the Titans game and was ruled out before the game but he was limited on Thursday and Saturday but a full-go on Friday.

Spain was a late add to the injury report before the Titans game. On Tuesday he informed the Bills he was dealing with foot soreness and was then declared inactive for the game. It seems Spain’s progress declined throughout the week as he was a full-go Thursday, limited on Friday and did not practice on Saturday.

Some good news on the injury front, Tremaine Edmunds who was in the red, non-contact jersey and was limited on Friday does not have a designation for the game so he’s good to go as well as rookie running back Zack Moss who has been dealing with a toe injury but was a full participant all week.