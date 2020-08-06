Tre’Davious White calls out fans who are unhappy with potential opt-out

Buffalo Bills

by: Evan Anstey

Posted: / Updated:

ORCHARD PARK, NY – SEPTEMBER 10: Tre’Davious White #27 of the Buffalo Bills catches the ball while warming up before the game against New York Jets on September 10, 2017 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, NY. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White is firing back at fans who say it would be selfish for him to opt out of the 2020 season.

White posted this on Twitter Thursday morning:

White is married with two young children at home.

During an interview on Wednesday, he says he did not travel to Virginia to work out with other defensive players. He says he did not want to risk going through an airport and contracting COVID-19, which would put his family at risk.

He and other Bills players have until Thursday at 4 p.m. to decide whether or not they’ll opt out of the 2020 season.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected