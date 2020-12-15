Two Bills players team up to give Buffalo 8-year-old the gift of mobility for Christmas

(WIVB) – Two Bills players are making an eight-year-old Buffalo boy’s holiday season extra special this year- with the gift of mobility.

Jackson Delude was born without fully developed legs.

Instead of asking for toy, his Christmas wish this year was the ability to run.

Bills players Matt Milano and Gabe Lewis teamed up to make it happen.

They flew Jackson to Florida to get him fitted to two prosthetic legs. Jackson then got to test them out for the first time at Disney World over the weekend.

Milano and Davis covered the cost of everything.

“When they said they were going to help get Jackson’s blades, there was really no words to describe what we were feeling,” said Jackson’s mom Ashley DeLude. “They’re so young and already wanted to be paying it forward and helping out Jackson to be able to run again- it’s amazing.”

Jackson’s mother says he loved his time at Disney World.