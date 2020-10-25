Tyler Kroft avoids COVID-19 exposure while his wife Lexi gave birth to their baby girl

Buffalo Bills’ Tyler Kroft, right, makes a catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – It’s been a whirlwind few days for Bills tight end Tyler Kroft both in his personal and professional life.

Early Friday morning, Tyler’s wife, Lexi, delivered their baby girl Grace after being in labor for 24 hours.

“She is an absolute stud for going what she went through. I can’t say enough about how proud I am of her,” Tyler said after the game on Sunday.

Tyler missed practice on Thursday but returned Friday for their walk through practice before Sunday’s game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Then on Saturday he found out his position group was affected by COVID-19 as Dawson Knox tested positive for coronavirus. He was the only one to test positive but because of contact tracing, it was determined three other tight ends, Lee Smith, Tommy Sweeney and Nate Becker, came in close contact with Knox and were also put on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

“Obviously it was a lot with bringing my baby girl into the world, a longer labor and then finding out one of my buds, Dawson contracted it but contact traced the other guys so you worry about them, make sure their families and everyone are healthy,” Tyler said.

But he was still able to go out and play on Sunday in their 18-10 win over the Jets and ended

with four catches for 64 yards including a 38-yard catch for their biggest play of the game on offense.

“There’s a lot of things pulling you in different directions but as a professional I believe you’ve got to be able to compartmentalize and sometimes it’s easier said than done but I think we as a unit I think we did a good job,” Tyler said.

The timing of Alexa going into labor actually helped Tyler since he missed the meetings where it was determined those other players came in close contact with Knox. So little baby Grace is already coming up big during her time in the world.

“She was born with the clutch gene, that’s for sure,” Tyler laughed.

Welcome to the world GR. Just in time to watch Dad play Sunday 🥰 #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/dGtD9vQEZK — Lexi Kroft (@Lexxiikroft) October 23, 2020

“It was pretty surreal especially after a 24 hour labor, I can’t say enough about my wife, how impressive that was. She crushed that whole experience. It was awesome hearing her cry for the first time, my wife and I looked at each other and I just started bawling, I’m not gonna lie. It was awesome, it was surreal.

Tyler said Alexa and Grace were able to go home today and then they have a checkup on Monday but both mom and baby girl are healthy and doing well.