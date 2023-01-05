SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Among the first people to call for Monday night’s Buffalo-Cincinnati game to be suspended after Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field was Syracuse University Director of Athletics John Wildhack.

Wildhack has a unique perspective on the incident, being a former ESPN executive who worked with the NFL and a leader who has to oversee player safety at Syracuse University.

Wildhack spoke with NewsChannel 9 on Tuesday about the incident that happened Monday night.

“There’s no way you can play the game,” Wildhack said about his immediate reaction to Hamlin’s collapse. “You can’t ask human beings who witness something as traumatizing as that, you can’t expect them to go out and perform.”

As a former ESPN executive who produced NFL broadcasts, Wildhack was complimentary of Monday Night Football’s handling of the emergency live on its own broadcast.

Wildhack said: “It was raw. It was emotional. But I thought they handled it well.”

SU Athletic Director John Wildhack on Newsmakers: