Want to get in on the excitement of the Bills who are one game from the Super Bowl? Read on

A Buffalo Bills helmet rest on the sidelines before an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

ACROSS WESTERN AND CENTRAL N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s been a long year already, and we haven’t even made it out of January yet.

So we could all use some good news, and Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have provided some good news in the Fall of 2020 and even better news as we begin 2021.

The team will play in the AFC Championship this weekend for the first time since 1994. The winner will play in the Super Bowl.

Here’s a little primer to get you ready for the game.