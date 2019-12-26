Watch 1991 Buffalo Bills AFC Championship game Saturday on NewsChannel 9.

(WSYR-TV) — Join us for a look back at one of the most thrilling games in Bills history at 8 p.m. on Saturday on NewsChannel 9.

We’ll bring you, in its entirety, the AFC Championship Game from January 20 1991, as the Bills made their first Super Bowl run.

Rich Stadium was the scene as the Bills hosted the Los Angeles Raiders with a trip to Tampa and Super Bowl XXV on the line. With Hall of Fame players on both sidelines, a packed stadium was prepared for a showdown, as was the Bills locker room.

“We really thought that game was going to be a tussle,” said all-time Bills great Steve Tasker. “We thought we were in for a really tough game and they were talented and they had this confidence coming in and they had seen our no-huddle or at least had a hand on what they could see – and that game got out of hand so fast.”

Join us at 8 p.m. on Saturday, December 28th on NewsChannel 9 – and tell a fellow fan.

