WATCH: Batavia Bills fans celebrate Taron Johnson’s 101-yard interception

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) – If you watched Saturday’s Bills vs. Ravens playoff game, you probably cheered very loudly for Taron Johnson’s 101-yard interception.

In this Batavia home, they were chanting for an interception right before the big play- and then it happened!

Jenna Barber was taking a video and caught the whole thing.

Johnson’s pick six is tied for the longest interception in NFL history. It’s a moment Bills fans will never forget.