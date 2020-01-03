WATCH: Mel and Dave chat with Houston anchors ahead of Bills vs. Texans

by: Evan Anstey

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We had some fun with our friends in Houston Friday morning on Wake Up!

The Buffalo Bills will be taking on the Houston Texans in the first round of the NFL Playoffs this Saturday afternoon.

News 4’s Dave Greber and Mel Orlins had a chat with the anchors at KIAH about each area’s home team, and the strong, but different, support on each side.

