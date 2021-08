Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)

(WSYR) – The Buffalo Bills head to Chicago to take on the Bears in a preseason matchup today.

The game will be shown Saturday evening on NewsChannel 9, so the Divisional Playoffs of the Little League World Series can be shown on NewsChannel 9 Saturday afternoon.

If you would like to watch the game, NewsChannel 9 will show it Saturday night beginning at 7 p.m.