ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Playoff season for the Bills is here and News 4 will have you covered all day long before and after the Bills face the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m.
At 11 a.m., watch Buffalo Kickoff Live on WIVB/WSYR as the BKL crew dives in with everything you need to know about the game.
Finally, at the conclusion of the game, tune back into WIVB/WSYR for Buffalo Postgame Live as the crew breaks down the game, win or lose. The show will go until 6 p.m.
In addition to watching live on WIVB and WNLO, you can watch the pregame coverage on this page starting at 12:30 p.m.
What should I know about the Dolphins?
The Dolphins earned the No. 7 seed in the AFC after finishing the regular season with a record of 9-8. The two squads split two regular season matchups, with the Dolphins winning 21-19 on September 25, but the Bills got revenge with a 32-29 win at Highmark Stadium on December 17.
Miami is missing multiple key starters for Sunday’s game, including starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and starting running back Raheem Mostert, due to injury.