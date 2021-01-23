Wheels up: Bills fans making the trek to KC for the big game Buffalo Bills by: News 4 Staff Posted: Jan 23, 2021 / 04:09 PM EST / Updated: Jan 23, 2021 / 04:09 PM EST Many Bills fans are making the trek to Kansas City ahead of Sunday’s game. News 4 photojournalist Zach Rohde stopped by the Buffalo Airport last night and talked with fans who say, they can’t wait to see this big game!
