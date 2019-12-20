Where to watch: Bills vs. Patriots

Buffalo Bills
Posted: / Updated:
Buffalo Bills_-4283426734025521302-118809282

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots square off Saturday in one of the Bills’ most anticipated games of the past two decades.

The only problem is, the game is only available on NFL Network, which isn’t included in most basic TV packages.

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m.

NFL Network can be seen on:

  • Ch. 310 on Spectrum
  • Ch. 154 on Dish
  • Ch. 212 on DirecTV
  • Ch. 88 on Verizon Fios

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected