WNY artist shares Bills inspired snow sculpture

CUBA, N.Y. (WIVB)– A sculptor and artist from Allegany County is showcasing a new snow creation showing love for the Buffalo Bills.

Eric Jones has finished a new piece featuring Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs.

Jones’ first creation, a Josh Allen snowman caught fire on social media last week.

He says it took him three days to complete this recent work.

Eric Jones

Jones tells us he wanted to create something special after such an incredible Bills season.

“When the bills lost I didn’t want it to end there and say “on to the next thing”. I wanted to do one more, to say thank you to the bills organization and the bills mafia, and the fans, and everyone in Western New York.” Eric Jones, Artist

If you want to see this sculpture it’s located in Cuba, N.Y. at 4770 Route 305.

It’s free to view, although Jones is encouraging people to donate to the Patricia Allen Fund at Oishei Children’s Hospital.