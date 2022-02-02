C-NS legend Breanna Stewart re-signs with the Seattle Storm

EVERETT, WASHINGTON – MAY 15: Breanna Stewart #30 of the Seattle Storm looks on during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Aces at Angel of the Winds Arena on May 15, 2021 in Everett, Washington. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

(WSYR-TV) — Cicero-North Syracuse legend Breanna Stewart reportedly flirted with the New York Liberty last month, but in the end, she is staying in Seattle… for at least one more year.

The Storm announced Wednesday they re-signed the two-time WNBA Champion, Finals MVP and 2018 WNBA MVP to a new deal.

While terms of the contract were not disclosed, it has been reported Stewart signed a one-year supermax contract to return.

“Stewie is the best player in the world and having her on our team means we will always be in the mix to compete for another championship,” said Noelle Quinn, Storm Head Coach, in a team press release. “She takes great pride in her preparation, elevates everyone’s level of play and most importantly just wants to win.”

Stewart joined the Storm in the summer of 2016 after capping off a national championship season with UConn and winning a gold medal with Team USA. The North Syracuse native was drafted number one overall and averaged 20.3 PPG, 9.5 RPG and 2.7 APG.

“I’m excited to be back with my team to fight for another Championship and to play at Climate Pledge Arena,” said Stewart. “We have unfinished business and we’re all ready to get to work.”

Last season, she became the fastest player to record 2,500 points and 1,000 rebounds, reaching the mark in her 125th career game, and needs 18 points to become the second-fastest player to reach the 3,000-point plateau.