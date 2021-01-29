Cayuga County Health Department releases guidelines on high-risk sports

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Health Department announced on Friday that the county would allow higher-risk school sports and organized league sports to resume.

“The resumption of these activities does not mean that they are safe or without risk.”

Despite this, districts and schools must meet sport-specific minimum requirements and communities must meet COVID-19 metrics for high-risk sports to continue.

The health department said that this approach is consistent with the guidance for school decision-makers, which recommends that high-contact sports be postponed during high-level periods of COVID-19 transmission in the community.

They want schools, players, parents, and coaches to understand that social interactions outside of a practice or competition are potential pathways of transmission among athletes.

“Regarding clusters of COVID-19 cases among athletes, at this time, there is insufficient data to determine whether transmission is more likely to have occurred because of the nature of a given sport or because of the social factors and environment surrounding the athletes and teams.”

The health department said that, ultimately, the decision will fall on parents and guardians. They will need to decide if they will allow their children to participate.

To read the full plan and all requirements of that plan, read below: