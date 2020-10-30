Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence(16) makes a pass during their game against Syracuse, Oct 24, 2020; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

(WSYR-TV) — On Saturday, Oct. 24, Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence helped guide number one ranked Clemson to a win over Syracuse.

On Thursday, Lawrence said in a statement that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He said his symptoms are mild and he is now in isolation.

Lawrence, a front runner for this year’s Heisman Trophy, has thrown for over 1,800 yards this season and 17 touchdowns.

Without Lawrence, Clemson is set to face Boston College on Halloween.

Syracuse University released the following statement regarding Lawrence’s positive test:

“Per ACC protocol, Syracuse has thus far undergone two rounds of COVID-19 testing since returning from South Carolina. At this time no member of the program has tested positive for COVID-19.”