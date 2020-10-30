(WSYR-TV) — On Saturday, Oct. 24, Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence helped guide number one ranked Clemson to a win over Syracuse.
On Thursday, Lawrence said in a statement that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He said his symptoms are mild and he is now in isolation.
Lawrence, a front runner for this year’s Heisman Trophy, has thrown for over 1,800 yards this season and 17 touchdowns.
Without Lawrence, Clemson is set to face Boston College on Halloween.
Syracuse University released the following statement regarding Lawrence’s positive test:
“Per ACC protocol, Syracuse has thus far undergone two rounds of COVID-19 testing since returning from South Carolina. At this time no member of the program has tested positive for COVID-19.”
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Rain changing to snow over CNY overnight
- Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19
- Wells College remains COVID-19 free 9 weeks into the semester
- Woman in labor refuses hospital until husband drives her to polling place first
- Differing views on abortion, immigration set candidates in Texas’ 16th District apart
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App