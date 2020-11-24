ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament moves to Greensboro, North Carolina

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 12: A general view of empty seats following the cancelation of the remainder of the 2020 Men’s ACC Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, North Carolina. The cancelation is due to concerns over the possible spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

(WSYR-TV) — The 2021 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament is moving to Greensboro, North Carolina.

Games will be played in the Greensboro Coliseum from March 9 to March 13.

The tournament was originally scheduled to be played at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. but has been moved due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Capital will now host the 2024 tournament.

“The ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament has enjoyed terrific experiences and hospitality at Capital One Arena,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “We look forward to returning to Washington, D.C., and appreciate Greensboro for welcoming and accommodating us during these unique and challenging times.”

Greensboro has hosted the ACC Tournament 27 times, more than any other venue.

The 2021 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament will also be held at Greensboro Coliseum from March 3 to March 7.

As previously announced, the 2022 tourney will be held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York and the 2023 event will return to Greensboro.