Clemson vs. SU game scheduled for March 3

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WSYR-TV) — The Clemson at Syracuse men’s basketball game that was originally scheduled on January 12, will now be played on Wednesday, March 3 inside the dome.

The game was originally postponed following a positive COVID-19 test, quarantining, and contact tracing within the Clemson basketball team.

Tip time is now set for 5 p.m. and the game will be carried on the ACC Network.