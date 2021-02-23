Clemson vs. SU game scheduled for March 3

College Sports
Posted: / Updated:

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WSYR-TV) — The Clemson at Syracuse men’s basketball game that was originally scheduled on January 12, will now be played on Wednesday, March 3 inside the dome.

The game was originally postponed following a positive COVID-19 test, quarantining, and contact tracing within the Clemson basketball team.

Tip time is now set for 5 p.m. and the game will be carried on the ACC Network.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected