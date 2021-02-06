Colgate vs. Boston University men’s basketball games cancelled

College Sports
Posted: / Updated:

HAMILTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)  The Colgate vs. Boston University men’s basketball games on Saturday and Sunday have been postponed out of an abundance of caution after a member within the Terriers’ Tier 1 was exhibiting symptoms related to COVID-19.
 
The status of future games will be determined pending follow-up testing and an announcement will be made as soon as possible.
 
NCAA TIER 1 DEFINITION: Tier 1 is the highest exposure tier and consists of individuals for whom physical distancing and face coverings are not possible or effective during athletic training or competition. Examples of relevant individuals include student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers, physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff, and officials.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

