Cortland baseball heading to NCAA DIII World Series

CORTLAND, N.Y. (Cortland Athletics) — Cortland baseball defeated Tufts, 13-2, on Monday in Auburn to win the Auburn Regional and earn a trip to the NCAA Division III World Series in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. That eight-team tournament begins June 4. Pairings are still to be announced.

Cortland improved to 31-7 with the win and will be making its 15th World Series appearance overall and first since 2016. The Red Dragons tied for third nationally that year and won the national title in 2015.

The box score from the regional final can be found here.

The all-tournament team is as follows:

REGIONAL ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM