Cortland runs away with 19-5 win vs. Brockport

CORTLAND, N.Y.- (Cortland Athletics) Thirteen different players scored goals as the Cortland men’s lacrosse team defeated Brockport, 19-5, Tuesday afternoon in SUNYAC West action at the Stadium Complex. The Red Dragons improved to 4-3 overall and 2-1 in the conference, while the Golden Eagles fell to 1-3 and 1-2.

Senior Zak Jones (East Quogue/Westhampton Beach) led Cortland with three goals and one assist. Senior Troy Morris (Long Beach) also netted three goals. Junior Dante Yacavone (Homer) and freshman Colton Smith (Naples/Penn Yan Academy) each tallied two goals and an assist, junior Pat Doyen (Miller Place) recorded one goal and three assists and senior David Biank (Roxbury, NJ) added one goal and one assist.

Seven other Red Dragons notched one goal each with sophomores Colin McCarthy (Mount Sinai) and Cameron Sweeney (Baldwinsville/C.W. Baker) and freshman Bobby Kratochvil (Setauket/Ward Melville) each picking up the first goal of his career.

Junior Marc Esposito (West Babylon) started in goal for Cortland, making five saves through three quarters. Senior Charlie Ricottoni (Dix Hills/Half Hollow Hills West) stopped one shot over the first 11 minutes of the fourth quarter before giving way to freshman Evan Alfano (Webster/Webster Schroeder), who did not register a save in four minutes in his first collegiate action.

Senior Brian Williams (Holtsville/Sachem East) won 8-of-14 faceoffs and collected five ground balls for the Red Dragons, while senior Carter Baron (Bayport/Bayport-Blue Point) won 3-of-5 faceoffs. Senior Brandon Croteau (Bayport/Bayport-Blue Point) and junior Dominick Natale (Homer) each secured three ground balls, Biank added two ground balls and two caused turnovers and senior Jacob Rivers (Homer) caused two turnovers.

Senior Patrick Sheridan (Chili/Churchville-Chili) registered a goal and an assist for Brockport. Graduate student Sean Duffy (Queensbury), senior Brandon Sveda (Sanborn/Niagara-Wheatfield), junior Jack Peterson (Horseheads) and freshman Blake Palozzi (Rochester/Gates Chili) netted one goal apiece.

Junior goalie John Felice (Port Jefferson Station/Comsewogue) turned aside 13 shots through three quarters. Sophomore goalie Cameron Kuzniar (Rochester/Rush-Henrietta) made two saves in the fourth quarter. Senior Ethan Stiles (Cortland/Homer) won 14-of-28 faceoffs and collected a game-high seven ground balls. Palozzi added five ground balls, and senior Michael Coletti (Mohegan Lake/Lakeland) finished with three ground balls and two caused turnovers.

Cortland opened up a 5-0 lead after one quarter as five different players scored and stretched its advantage to 8-0 before grabbing a10-3 lead at the break. Another 5-0 quarter to open the second half, again with the goals coming from five different players, gave the Red Dragons a commanding 15-3 lead before Cortland finished off the fourth quarter with a 4-2 advantage for the 19-5 final.