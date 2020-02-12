Hughes injured in loss to NC State

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the second straight game, Syracuse had to fight through a great deal of adversity. Unlike Saturday though, with the game on the line, it was the opponent that made the plays down the stretch.

NC State closed the game on a 17-6 run to edge the Orange 79-74.

Elijah Hughes exited the game 2:33 into the first half and did not return. It’s believed that Elijah was dealing with a muscle strain during warm-ups and was unable to play.

With Hughes out of action, Joe Girard III stepped up. The freshman guard from Glens Falls went for a season-high 30 points. 

His classmate, Quincy Guerrier, also went for a season-high with 16 points. Guerrier did a nice job on the glass as well finishing with 10 rebounds. 

SU actually won the rebounding battle by five. Syracuse is now 10-2 this season when out-rebounding its opponent with the only other loss coming at home to Virginia Tech. 

Buddy Boeheim chipped in with 10 points as Syracuse drops to 7-6 in conference play.

Devon Daniels led the Wolfpack with 23 points. 

NC State made 11 “3’s” as a team while Syracuse went just 3-for-18 from behind the three-point line.

Next up for the Orange is a trip to Florida on Saturday.  The Seminoles is #8 in the national polls.

