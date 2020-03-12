March Madness falls victim to COVID-19 coronavirus precautions

(WSYR-TV) — The NCAA announced late Thursday that its hugely popular men’s and women’s college basketball tournaments are cancelled.

Commonly known as March Madness, the tournament is a huge television ratings draw, and fans across the country try to defy the odds and pick the winners from the field of 68 teams.

On Wednesday, the NCAA said the tournament would go forward, but without fans in attendance.

Below is the NCAA’s full statement.

Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships. This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities. Statement from the NCAA

The statement says that all winter and spring championships will be canceled, which means that lacrosse, baseball, softball and many other sports will be affected as well.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9