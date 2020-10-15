NCAA announces host sites for tournaments through 2026, Carrier Dome not selected

SYRACUSE, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — Central New York will be missing out on millions of dollars in the coming years after the NCAA left the Carrier Dome off its list of host sites for tournaments.

On Wednesday, the NCAA announced more than 450 selections of host sites for preliminary rounds and final sites of predetermined championships in Divisions I, II and III, with most being held from 2022-23 through 2025-26.

The Carrier Dome was not selected.

Syracuse Executive Senior Associate Athletic Director for Communications Sue Edson said the school did put in a bid to host the regional semifinals and finals in men’s basketball.

NewsChannel 9 reached out to the NCAA for context as to why the Carrier Dome was not selected. We have yet to hear back.

The Carrier Dome has hosted NCAA Men’s Tournament Regional games in the past, most recently in 2015.

According to Visit Syracuse, a regional weekend hosting NCAA Men’s Basketball would bring in more than $20 million to Central New York.

To read the full release from the NCAA, click here.