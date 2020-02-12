SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Basketball took to Twitter on Wednesday and announced the details of the North Carolina game.
The game will be February 29 at the Carrier Dome. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m.
It has not been announced which ESPN network will carry the game.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Pennsylvania senator’s bill would funnel funding to rural communities for home health care solutions
- Anything But Beer Taproom & Restaurant opens on Valentine’s Day; for more than a niche market
- SU basketball announces details of game against North Carolina
- Man faces criminal charges after allegedly abusing, extorting college students
- Jimmie Johnson: Still with ‘deep passion’ to race ahead of final Daytona 500
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App