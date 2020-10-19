SUNY Athletic Conference cancels all winter sports seasons

(WSYR-TV) — The State University of New York Athletic Conference announced on Monday that they are cancelling all winter sports seasons.
“This was not an easy decision and I empathize with all of our student-athletes across the SUNYAC,” said Erik Bitterbaum, the chair of the SUNYAC Presidents. “However, despite our best efforts to plan for a winter season, our priority must be the health and safety of everyone involved with intercollegiate athletics, and our campuses as a whole.”
The sports that are impacted include the conference schedules and championships for men’s and women’s basketball, as well as men’s ice hockey.
The championships for men’s and women’s swimming & diving and indoor track & field are also cancelled.
In a statement, they said that SUNYAC will continue to plan for the possibility of spring sports.
The decision on spring sports will be made at a later date.
