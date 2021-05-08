SUNY Morrisville collects sixth straight NEAC Tournament title

UPDATE: According to the victim's statement in court documents, the victim alleged that she was in an on-and-off relationship with Chase Scanlan, and at the time the two were not actively dating. The victim said alcohol was consumed by both her and Scanlan on the night of the incident, and said Scanlan was intoxicated.

The victim said Scanlan broke her phone and injured her ribs by wrapping her up in his legs in the domestic incident.