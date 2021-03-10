Three additional athletic conferences across SUNY system have been cleared to resume spring sports

MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras announced that six SUNY colleges across three more athletic conferences have been cleared to safely resume intercollegiate sports this spring. The sports that can resume are baseball, basketball, golf, lacrosse, softball, swimming and diving, tennis, track and field, and volleyball.

The approval will allow more than 1,400 students from the following colleges to compete:

Allegheny Mountain Conference Alfred State College

Northeastern Athletic Conference SUNY Morrisville

North Atlantic Conference SUNY Canton SUNY Cobleskill SUNY Delhi SUNY Polytechnic Institute



“I’ve heard from many student-athletes that it has been difficult being off the playing field over the past year. They have done a tremendous job keeping each other safe from COVID, and with our health and safety guidance in place, we are pleased to be expanding and restarting athletic competitions for more of our colleges,” said Chancellor Malatras. “We have our campus leadership, athletic departments, and local public health officials to thank for their close partnership in making sure our students can compete, which will begin almost immediately for campus plans that are approved. SUNY’s colleges and universities have been all in on battling this virus, working with their communities to end this crisis. Today is a proud moment for SUNY, and another step forward—and I’m looking forward to spirited competition.”

SUNY Morrisville President David E. Rogers said, “It has been challenging for all of our SUNY student-athletes to be on campus without the ability to compete as a result of COVID. Our athletes, who are so dedicated to their sport and academics, have been diligently training and practicing to be ready for future competition—with today’s announcement, that time is now. We are delighted and honored to have hosted Chancellor at SUNY Morrisville today to share this great news, and we look forward to cheering on our student-athletes as they return to their respective sports.”

With input from University Presidents, athletic department administrators, coaches, trainers, and student-athletes, SUNY established a series of overarching guiding safety principles for all colleges and universities seeking to resume intercollegiate athletics. All plans must include: