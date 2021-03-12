Virginia drops out of ACC tournament following positive COVID-19 case, one day after defeating SU

Virginia’s Reece Beekman (2) celebrates after sinking the game winning shot at the buzzer to give the Cavalier’s a 72-69 victory over Syracuse on Thursday, March 11, 2021 during the ACC Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.

(WSYR-TV) — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Friday that the Georgia Tech vs. Virginia ACC men’s basketball tournament semifinal game has been cancelled due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Virginia men’s basketball program.

“I’m heartbroken for our student-athletes, coaches, and support staff at both Duke and Virginia. Our teams have worked incredibly hard and sacrificed so much throughout this season. We continue to be led by our ACC Medical Advisory Group and the protocols put in place that have allowed our teams to safely compete during the 2020-21 season. We will follow the lead of our medical personnel to ensure the health and safety of our programs remain the top priority,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips. “Our student-athletes and schools have been remarkable this entire season while enduring incredibly challenging circumstances.”

With the cancellation, Georgia Tech advances to the ACC Tournament championship game and will play the winner of Florida State vs. North Carolina. That game will tip-off Friday night at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.

This comes just one day after Virginia defeated SU at the buzzer during the afternoon game on Thursday.