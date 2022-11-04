SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) – The Syracuse Crunch rallied back to overcome a two-goal deficit, but were unable to overtake the Charlotte Checkers in a 3-2 loss tonight at Bojangles’ Coliseum.

After giving up two goals, Darren Raddysh and Simon Ryfors scored just 12 seconds apart in the third period to tie the game, but it was Charlotte that netted the game-winner. The loss moves the Crunch to 1-5-1-2 on the season.

Goaltender Max Lagace stopped 28-of-31 shots in net for the Crunch. Alex Lyon earned the win turning aside 25-of-27 between the pipes for the Checkers.

Syracuse was held to 0-for-3 on the power play while Charlotte went 2-for-4.

After a scoreless first period, the Checkers opened scoring with a power-play goal just 18 seconds into the middle frame. Zac Dalpe came down the slot and got ahead of the defense to beat Lagace on his backhand. Charlotte doubled their lead at 12:34 when Logan Hutsko gained control of the puck in the corner and shoveled a shot on net as he skated towards the slot.

Syracuse finally solved Lyon and scored two goals in just 12 seconds to tie the game in the final frame. At 9:35, Raddysh forced a turnover in the slot and netted a backhander. Seconds later, Sean Day dropped a pass back for Ryfors to grab and score as he cut in front of the crease.

Dalpe potted his second of the night at the 12:27 mark to put Charlotte back on top. Gerry Mayhew carried the puck into the zone and around the back of the net before centering it for Dalpe to redirect in for the eventual game-winner.

The Crunch and Checkers complete their weekend series tomorrow night.