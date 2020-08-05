Division III Presidents Council cancels fall championships for 2020

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, the NCAA announced that the Division III Presidents Council had decided to cancel the fall sports championships this year, citing the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, and more.
“Looking at the health and safety challenges we face this fall during this unprecedented time, we had to make this tough decision to cancel championships for fall sports this academic year in the best interest of our student-athlete and member institutions,” said Tori Murden McClure, chair of the Presidents Council and president at Spalding. “Our Championships Committee reviewed the financial and logistical ramifications if Division III fall sports championships were conducted in the spring and found it was logistically untenable and financially prohibitive. Our Management Council reached the same conclusion. Moving forward, we will try to maximize the championships experience for our winter and spring sport student-athletes, who unfortunately were short-changed last academic year.”
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Cicero man who admitted to killing Utica teen last summer assigned new attorney
- Baldwinville man facing larceny charges in Madison County
- Tour Saratoga Race Course virtually on Saturday
- Syracuse Fire Department receives grant to install new exhaust removal systems
- Gov. Cuomo expected to make final decision on schools in the next 2 days
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App