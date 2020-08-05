Division III Presidents Council cancels fall championships for 2020

In this Nov. 9, 2019 photo, provided by North Central College Athletics, North Central quarterback Broc Rutter carries the ball against Illinois-Wesleyan during an NCAA college football game in Naperville, Ill. Rutter was selected to the Division III All-America first team on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. (Steve Woltmann/North Central College Athletics via AP)

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, the NCAA announced that the Division III Presidents Council had decided to cancel the fall sports championships this year, citing the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, and more.

“Looking at the health and safety challenges we face this fall during this unprecedented time, we had to make this tough decision to cancel championships for fall sports this academic year in the best interest of our student-athlete and member institutions,” said Tori Murden McClure, chair of the Presidents Council and president at Spalding. “Our Championships Committee reviewed the financial and logistical ramifications if Division III fall sports championships were conducted in the spring and found it was logistically untenable and financially prohibitive. Our Management Council reached the same conclusion. Moving forward, we will try to maximize the championships experience for our winter and spring sport student-athletes, who unfortunately were short-changed last academic year.”