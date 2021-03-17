Don’t care much for basketball? Cheer for SUNY mascots instead this March

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – While March is typically associated with a basketball-related tournament and bracket competition, if sports aren’t really your thing there’s another way to get into the madness of the month.

SUNY is hosting its eighth annual Mascot Madness this year, with the first round of voting open as of March 16. The higher education network says SUNY’s Mascot Madness brings SUNY mascots together in a competition to find out who the fans feel is the best in all of New York.

From March 16 to April 7, 34 of the SUNY mascots will be competing for the title of New York’s favorite college mascot.

State University of New York

The last time this tournament was held, Rip van Winkle from Columbia-Greene Community College was crowned champion.

The schedule for this year’s tournament is as follows:

Round 1 = March 16-19

Round 2 = March 22-24

Round 3 = March 25-29

Round 4 = March 31-April 2

Finals = April 5-7

Fans will be able to vote once per day per game. In order for your vote to count, you have to verify it with an active email address. Once the round ends, the mascot with the most votes moves on to the next round. Round 1 begins Tuesday, March 16 at noon and ends on Friday, March 19 at 3 p.m.

Votes will be submitted on the SUNY website.