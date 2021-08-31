Five area lacrosse players earn Team USA roster spots

SPARKS, Md. (WSYR-TV) — Five Central New York lacrosse players have earned a spot on the U.S. men’s and women’s Under-16 and Under-18 lacrosse teams.

Carlie Desimone of Baldwinsville has been selected for the women’s U16 team. Meanwhile, Shea Baker of Ithaca and Gracie Britton of Christian Brothers Academy will play for the U18 team.

On the men’s side, Cazenovia’s Brody Coleman and Carthage’s Carter Kempney will suit up for the U18 team.

Kempney and Britton are Syracuse University lacrosse commits.

The 44 players come from high schools from 15 states and represent 31 different club programs around the nation.

“We’re very excited to announce the players for this year’s USA Select teams,” said Natalie Wills, senior manager of the National Team Development Program. “We had some tremendous talent participate in the tryouts this year, leading to some difficult decisions, but we’re proud to have these players moving forward in the NTDP process and representing us against international competition.”

The USA Select teams will compete against teams from Ontario and the Iroquois Nation during the Brogden Cup in mid-October. The event is run in conjunction with the Fall Classic, which features the U.S. men’s and women’s national teams.