(WSYR-TV) — On the second Friday Night Fever of the winter season, the gang heads over to Onondaga Community College for the Peppino’s Invitational. Plus, they head over ladies side of the floor before hitting the frozen pond.
Below are this week’s scores:
Peppino’s Invitational at OCC
Boys Basketball
Tully 75 – OCS 30 Final
Westhill 63 – Auburn 51 Final
Proctor 37 – Henninger 34 Final
Fowler 58 – Fulton 65 Final
B’ville 51 – Bishop Ludden 55 Final
J-D 42 – CBA 62 Final
Faith Heritage 44 – Cato-Meridian 65 Final
Phoenix 55 – Jordan-Elbridge 40 Final
Girls Basketball
ESM 32 – Henninger 55 Final
Bishop Ludden 54 – C-NS 50 Final
Skaneateles 50 – Central Square 37 Final
Boys Hockey
Cortland/Homer 2 – B’Ville 7 Final