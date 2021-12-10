(WSYR-TV) — On the second Friday Night Fever of the winter season, the gang heads over to Onondaga Community College for the Peppino’s Invitational. Plus, they head over ladies side of the floor before hitting the frozen pond.

Below are this week’s scores:

Peppino’s Invitational at OCC

Boys Basketball

Tully 75 – OCS 30 Final

Westhill 63 – Auburn 51 Final

Proctor 37 – Henninger 34 Final

Fowler 58 – Fulton 65 Final

B’ville 51 – Bishop Ludden 55 Final

J-D 42 – CBA 62 Final

Faith Heritage 44 – Cato-Meridian 65 Final

Phoenix 55 – Jordan-Elbridge 40 Final

Girls Basketball

ESM 32 – Henninger 55 Final

Bishop Ludden 54 – C-NS 50 Final

Skaneateles 50 – Central Square 37 Final

Boys Hockey

Cortland/Homer 2 – B’Ville 7 Final

