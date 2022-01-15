1/14 – Friday Night Fever

(WSYR-TV) — We’ve got another abridged version this week of Friday Night Fever. The NewsChannel 9 crew still stayed busy and got to plenty of the games.
Check on the entire show in the video player above.
Here are scores from tonight’s action:
Girls Basketball
Homer 62 – Skaneateles 44 Final
Utica Proctor 52 – Oneida 50 Final
J-D 57 – Oswego 47 Final
Baldwinsville 65 – Liverpool 53 Final
Boys Basketball
C-NS 105 – Corcoran 66 Final
Henninger 55 – F-M 51 Final
Skaneateles 69 – Jordan Elbridge 45 Final
ITC 48 – Cazenovia 44 Final
Phoenix 59 – Hannibal 34 Final
Syracuse Academy of Science 80 – Altmar-Parish-Williamstown 42 Final
Rome Free Academy 79 – Central Valley Academy 76 Final
Auburn 62 – PSLA@Fowler 49
Cortland 49 – Fulton 42 Final
J-D 57 – Oswego 47 Final
Westhill 68 – Marcellus 45 Final
Cato-Meridian 78 – Fabius-Pompey 43 Final
Port Byron 56 – Onondaga 40 Final
Tully 83 – Pulaski 28 Final
Weedsport 59 -Manlius Pebble Hill 41
Boys Hockey
CBA/J-D 3 – Auburn 2
New Hartford 3 Oswego 0