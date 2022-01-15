1/14 – Friday Night Fever

(WSYR-TV) — We’ve got another abridged version this week of Friday Night Fever. The NewsChannel 9 crew still stayed busy and got to plenty of the games.

Check on the entire show in the video player above.

Here are scores from tonight’s action:

Girls Basketball

Homer 62 – Skaneateles 44 Final

Utica Proctor 52 – Oneida 50 Final

J-D 57 – Oswego 47 Final

Baldwinsville 65 – Liverpool 53 Final

Boys Basketball

C-NS 105 – Corcoran 66 Final

Henninger 55 – F-M 51 Final

Skaneateles 69 – Jordan Elbridge 45 Final

ITC 48 – Cazenovia 44 Final

Phoenix 59 – Hannibal 34 Final

Syracuse Academy of Science 80 – Altmar-Parish-Williamstown 42 Final

Rome Free Academy 79 – Central Valley Academy 76 Final

Auburn 62 – PSLA@Fowler 49

Cortland 49 – Fulton 42 Final

J-D 57 – Oswego 47 Final

Westhill 68 – Marcellus 45 Final

Cato-Meridian 78 – Fabius-Pompey 43 Final

Port Byron 56 – Onondaga 40 Final

Tully 83 – Pulaski 28 Final

Weedsport 59 -Manlius Pebble Hill 41

Boys Hockey

CBA/J-D 3 – Auburn 2

New Hartford 3 Oswego 0